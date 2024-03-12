Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari said during a press conference in Doha, “We are not close to reaching an agreement, and this means that we do not see the two sides agreeing on a language that can resolve the current dispute over implementing an agreement.”

A humanitarian crisis is worsening

After weeks of negotiations between the two parties to the conflict, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, regarding a truce and prisoner exchange, the month of Ramadan began on Monday, amid continued artillery shelling and air strikes amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Ansari stressed, “We are continuing to work on negotiations to reach an agreement, hopefully during the month of Ramadan.” But he explained that he could not “provide any timetable” for reaching an agreement, noting that “the situation is very complex on the ground.”

Disrupting a truce

While the two sides are exchanging accusations of obstructing a truce, a source in the Hamas movement told Agence France-Presse, “The contacts and consultations conducted by the mediators in Egypt and Qatar are continuing with Israel in an effort to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, but there has been no breakthrough as of Tuesday morning.”

Israel pledged to “eliminate” Hamas after the movement's unprecedented October 7 attack on the Hebrew state, which left more than 1,160 dead, most of them civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse count based on official figures.

More than 250 people were kidnapped during the attack, and Israel estimates that 130 of them are still being held in the Strip. Of these, 31 are believed to have died or been killed.

The toll of the war in Gaza rose, according to figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health, to more than 31,184 dead and 72,889 wounded, “72% of whom are children and women.”