Iran, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain: since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, everyone has wanted to have a chat with Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar. The small oil state is an important sponsor and ally of Hamas, but also has exceptionally good ties with the West, partly due to last year’s World Cup. “They have maneuvered themselves into a kind of indispensable position.”

#Qatar #neutral #mediator #Egypt #sworn #enemy #Hamas