Without having the level to compete in the great world showcase, Qatar took a step forward after its weak display in the opening duel of the championship. He opened the book of his football history to write his first World Cup goal in it and cherished the illusion of equalizing a two-goal deficit. But they fell again, this time against Senegal, who at times got stuck with a bolt before which they could not find a pick, but which blew up at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second. Then he got carried away until he was uncomfortable with the local discount. Before all that, the host team can claim a penalty that seemed more like it in the replay than in the live game. The feelings of Mateu Lahoz, who was at the controls on the pitch, prevailed. Qatar, however, is on the verge of elimination: a draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador would put it out.

The party warned about the problems of Senegal to attack retreating teams. Exuberant in so many facets, the African champion does not have much finesse to filter passes between the lines. Hardly Gueye, a soldier at Everton as he was before at PSG or Aston Villa, exercises that facet as a general. Bad business against a rival who dedicated himself to waiting, but he was left naked because his suit came undone in various parts, for example due to forcefulness or defense from set pieces.

Mohammed Muntari celebrates the host’s first goal in this World Cup. ODD ANDERSEN (AFP)

It happened, however, that halfway through the first half, Qatar put together three passes against one another and its best footballer, Afif, was left alone against Mendy. But instead of finishing off he wanted to force a penalty, a run over by Ismaïla Sarr, who arrived like a merchandise. The action, open to discussion, was passed over. The stands, where in another culture there would have been a riot, barely complained for three or four seconds. And to something else.

What happened was that Senegal scored, feted by Khoukhi, who was supposed to be the most senior central defender in Qatar, but who was defeated like a youngster when a ball reached the area that should have sent beyond the borders of the country. What he did was plummet down and leave the ball at the feet of Boulaye Dia, who had no doubts and finished off into the net. Senegal saved the ball to reach the break and saw the goal again as soon as they returned from the break with a header from Diédhiou at the exit of a corner, a portrait of the stupor of the local defense.

But at a disadvantage and among terrible feelings, Qatar found its pride. He took the ball with more enthusiasm than skill and went for his opponent, who then offered even worse sensations than in the first half. Qatar looked for the goal and deserved it. He got it. Mohammed Muntari, a Qatari born in Ghana, punished a flat Senegal with a header that fueled everything with just under a quarter of an hour left to reach one of those eternal extensions that are already hallmarks of this World Cup. Qatar opened with the illusion of a draw, but was hit hard after just six minutes of hope with a goal by Bamba Dieng that seemed too simple, but did not dispel the doubts left by Senegal with a decisive duel against Ecuador on the horizon to enter the round of 16.

Qatar fans leaving before the final whistle for their team’s defeat. GLYN KIRK (AFP)

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar