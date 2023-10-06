Rome – Max Verstappen wins pole position in Qatar GP. The Dutchman from Red Bull laps in 1’23″778 ahead of the English from Mercedes George Russell (1’24″219) e Lewis Hamilton (1’24″305).

The best times of the two McLarens of the Englishman Lando Norris and the Australian Oscar Piastri, who had set the 2nd and 4th times, were canceled due to track limits.

Norris will start tenth and Piastri sixth. Fourth time for Aston Martin’s Spaniard Fernando Alonso who leaves the Monegasque’s Ferrari behind Charles Leclerc, who will start from 5th place.