We run in Lusail

After the Sepang weekend in Malaysia which returned the 2022 Bastianini to MotoGP, the final tour de force of this season stops in Lusail in Qatar for the penultimate act of the championship. Moto2 has already crowned the king of 2023 – Pedro Acosta – while in MotoGP and Moto3 the games are still very much open. A year ago, under the spotlights of Lusail, it was Enea Bastianini who prevailed, winning the first of four seasonal victories which earned him the official Ducati. As for the duelists for the World Championship, Bagnaia and Martin Pecco exaggerated in Turn-1, losing the front and involving Martin in the fall.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always he will guarantee live written coverage of all MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of Sprint which will have a race distance halved and will award points to the first nine drivers classified at the finish line.

Sunday’s matches will be broadcast free-to-air delayed. Below i details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit, the roll of honor of the three classes and the situation in the championship standings.

GP Qatar 2023, the session program and TV times

Friday 17 November

12:00-12:35 Moto3, PL1

12.50-13.30 Moto2, PL1

1.45pm-2.30pm MotoGP, FP1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

4.15pm-4.50pm Moto3, PL2

5.05pm-5.45pm Moto2, PL2

18:00-19:00 MotoGP, P (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 18 November

11.30am-12.00pm Moto3, PL3

12.15-12.45 Moto2, PL3

1.00pm-1.30pm MotoGP, FP2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

1.40pm-1.55pm MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

2.05pm-2.20pm MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

3.50pm-4.05pm Moto3, Q1

4.15pm-4.30pm Moto3, Q2

16:45-17:00 Moto2, Q1

5.10pm-5.25pm ​​Moto2, Q2

6.00pm MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 19 November

1.40pm MotoGP, Warm-Up

3.00pm Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 5.00pm)

4.15pm Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 6.30pm)

6.00pm MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 8.00pm)

The characteristics of the Lusail circuit

Length: 5.4 km

Curves: 16, 6 left, 10 right

Width: 12m

Longest straight: 1,068m

MotoGP Roll of Honor

2004 – Sete Gibernau (Honda)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2008 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2009 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2010 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2011 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2016 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2017 – Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

2018 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2019 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2021 – Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) / Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2022 – Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

Moto2 Roll of Honor

2010 – Shoya Tomizawa (Suter)

2011 – Stefan Bradl (Kalex)

2012 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2013 – Pol Espargaro (Kalex)

2014 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Jonas Folger (Kalex)

2016 – Thomas Luthi (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex)

2019 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Kalex)

2020 – Tetsuta Nagashima (KTM)

2021 – Sam Lowes (Kalex) / Sam Lowes (Kalex)

2022 – Celestino Vietti (Kalex)

Moto3 Roll of Honor

2012 – Maverick Viñales (FTR Honda)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Jack Miller (KTM)

2015 – Alexis Masbou (Honda)

2016 – Niccolò Antonelli (Honda)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019 – Kaito Toba (Honda)

2020 – Albert Arenas (KTM)

2021 – Jaume Masia (KTM) / Pedro Acosta (KTM)

2022 – Andrea Migno (Honda)

The situation in the world rankings

In MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia in Malaysia he gained a point over Jorge Martin and now there are 14 points separating the two riders fighting for the MotoGP World title. In Moto2 Pedro Acosta closed the games in Malaysia by winning the title in the middle class with two races to spare. Jaume Masia has a thirteen point lead in Moto3 in the challenge against Ayumu Sasaki.