Marquez debuts on the Ducati

It begins. Next weekend the MotoGP will go on track for the first of the 21 scheduled events on the calendar. After the 'anomaly' of 2023 the Qatar treturns to be the theater of the first challenge a few months after the controversy over the tire which did not allow Jorge Martin to be incisive in the race on Sunday after having won the Sprint on Saturday by authority.

Francesco Bagnaia he is the rider to beat thanks to two consecutive world titles and a Ducati GP-24 that dominated the winter tests in both Malaysia and Lusail. The spotlight is obviously also on Marc Marquez making his debut on the Ducati and on Pedro Acosta, who arrived in MotoGP after winning two titles in three years in Moto3 on his debut and in Moto2 on his second attempt.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports MotoGPon TV8 Sunday's races will be deferred, while all Saturday sessions from MotoGP Qualifying onwards they will also be broadcast live and unencrypted. On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Lusail circuit.

GP Qatar 2024: session times and TV programme

Friday 8 March

12:00-12:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

12.50-13.30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

1.45pm-2.30pm MotoGP Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

4.15pm-4.50pm Moto3 Practice 1

5.00pm-5.45pm Moto2 Practice 1

18:00-19:00 MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 9 March

10.30-11.00 Moto3 Practice 2

11:15-11:45 Moto2 Practice 2

12:00-12:30 MotoGP Free Practice 2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12.40-12.55 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

1.05pm-1.20pm MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

2.50pm-3.05pm Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

3.15pm-3.30pm Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

3.45pm-4.00pm Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

4.10pm-4.25pm ​​Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

5.00pm MotoGP Sprint 11 laps (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 10 March

1.40pm-1.50pm MotoGP Warm-Up

3.00pm Moto3 Race (delayed on TV8 at 6.45pm)

4.15pm Moto2 Race (delayed on TV8 at 8.00pm)

6.00pm MotoGP Race (delayed on TV8 at 9.45pm and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Lusail circuit

Route: 5.4 km

Curves: 16, 6 left, 10 right

Width: 12m

Longest straight: 1,068m