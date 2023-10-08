Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Qatar GP with Red Bull today, 8 October 2023, and celebrates the world champion title in the best way won for the third time in a row. Ferrari far from the top, only fifth with Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen achieved his 49th career victory today, ahead of the McLarens of the Australian Oscar Piastri and the British Lando Norris. Fourth place for the British George Russell, at the wheel of Mercedes, capable of obtaining a prestigious result in a race that began with the collision with his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to retire.

Ferrari archives a disappointing day, with fifth place for the Monegasque Charles Leclerc. It went decidedly worse for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard acted as a spectator, given that he was unable to participate in the GP: his Ferrari was knocked out before the start due to a fuel system problem.