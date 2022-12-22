Qatar-gate, the showdown between the Socialists: a senior official is kicked out

The Qatar-gate seems like a story only at the beginning, are convinced investigators that every day they discover new things about the so-called “Panzeri system“. I scandal that overwhelmed the European Parliament is enriched by a new disturbing chapter, there would not be only the bribes but also grade packets in agreement with Qatar and Morocco. It wasn’t just bribes at stake. The team – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – accused of having set up the system of corruption in the heart of Brussels also worked for guarantee votes. Vsse analysts support it, i Belgian secret services which launched the investigation into the bribes paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence the decisions of the Europarliament. “The group works in exchange for electoral support orchestrated by the Moroccan authorities and considerable sums of money (in total several million euros) paid clandestinely, in cash, by the Morocco and from Qatar”, reads the disclosure of the 007.

The prosecutors – continues the Fact – also doubt the statements made by Visentini. It was so convincing to be released from prison. But the interrogation had not started in the best way. “She’s about money took a lot more”the Belgian investigators made their debut when on December 9, in the police station, they interrogated Luca Visentini, general secretary from the Ituc, the largest trade union confederation in the world. So this is it suspected of the detectives, who have in their hands the interception in which Visentini receives from the former MEP, Pier Antonio Panzeri, approx 50 thousand euros in cash, in three tranches, tucked in envelopes from letter for greetings, with Santa Claus printed above. Meanwhile, within the European Socialists, the showdown: the group, in fact, has suspended one of his senior official for “gross negligence” reporting it to the investigators. From what transpires, he is Eldar Mamedov, the Latvian considered “close to Iran”.

