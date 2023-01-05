Qatar-gate, embarrassment in the EU for Borrell’s visit to Morocco

New ones emerge details on the Qatar-gateit scandal which engulfed the European Parliament. The spread of the story like wildfire only makes it more evident the inefficiency of the systems Of control internal: from freedom of movement which was guaranteed to Antonio Panzeri in the corridors and initiatives of the Parliament although it no longer covered no charge and his ong did not result in Transparency register. According to an article in the Flemish newspaper De Standaard, – reports the Journal – documents leaked in the Moroccan version of the case Wikileaks show that already in 2014when he was still a deputy, Panzeri was considered by Rabat “an ally to combat the growing activism of ours enemies in Europe“.

For each amendment anti-Morocco blockedaccording to De Standaard – continues Il Giornale – the Panzeri clique received 50 thousand euros. And the amendments blocked there were 147. The watchword now seems to be: minimize. “There is no evidence“, says the spokesman of the European Parliament to explain why the High Representative for Foreign Policy Joseph Borrell (i.e. the EU foreign minister) will go quietly in visit today and tomorrow in Morocco. That is, in one of the countries that have bankrolled the business of for years covert lobby of Fight Impunity, the NGO of former Pd MEP Antonio Panzeri, in prison since 8 December. The digitsSo they start to go up. And they make the impressive figure that Greek justice is pursuing less unlikely: i twenty million euros attributable to Eve Kailithe former socialist vice-president of the European Parliament.

Subscribe to the newsletter

