Panzeri and the mystery of the 100 thousand euro hole: the accounts of his contacts in the crosshairs

There is a “hole” in the sum seized from former Democratic Party Antonio Panzeri. Corriere della Sera writes it, which recounts: “The Belgian 007s infiltrate the apartment of the luxurious residence in Brussels knowing they have all the time necessary for an accurate job. It is July, AAntonio Panzeri won’t be back from vacation soon. They stuff the rooms with bugs and start counting up to 700,000, as many as the euro in cash they have found. When less than five months later the police return to arrest the founder of the NGO Fight Impunity, 100,000 euros are missing from the appeal. What happened to them is a question that the Public Prosecutor of Milan could soon be interested in”. According to the Corriere della Sera, the accounts of Panzeri’s contacts will also have been sifted.

Repubblica writes instead that “from the Belgian investigation it emerges the central role of Francesco Giorgi, the parliamentary assistant of Panzeri and Cozzolino. It was he who directed, probably on behalf of Panzeri, the most delicate votes on Qatar and Morocco. He was the one who decided which amendment should be tabled. And which not. He is the one who gives the group’s voting instructions,” says Repubblica.

George’s role. E Moretti: “Me in Doha but I’ve never helped Qatar”

Always speak to the Republic Alessandra Moretti, who explains that she was yes in Doha, but that she never favored Qatar: “Brando Benifei and I signed a question against the Qatari ambassador and, the line held by the Pd in ​​the classroom was even tougher and more severe towards Qatar than the S&D group. Not only. On the day of the vote on the resolution, I presented myself in the classroom with a rainbow band on my arm as a sign of profound dissent towards Doha which does not protect civil and homosexual rights. I challenge you to find a single vote of mine that goes in the opposite direction to respect for the rights of minorities: women, the LGBT community, workers without guarantees”, Moretti tells Repubblica.

Shadows also on EU Commissioner Avramopoulos

According to La Stampa, however, shadows are also gathering on Dimitris Avramopoulos. “For a year, the former commissioner received payments from the NGO founded by Panzeri. According to what La Stampa writes, he would have been “much more involved than the other honorary members. And for this he was “paid for a period of one year” starting from 1 October 2020, as reported by a document from the European Commission seen by ” La Stampa” which, however, does not mention the amount”.

Moroccan 007: “Rabat asked me to spy on Italy, EU politicians intercepted. Even Macron”

Il Messaggero instead interviewed Mohamed Dihani, who says he was trained by Rabat to spy in Italy. “I was kidnapped, tortured and held in a secret Moroccan intelligence prison. At one point they even offered me money to work with them from Italy. I refused and then they left me 7 months in an underground prison “he tells Il Messaggero, adding that” 500 undercover agents in the EU institutions intercept politicians, including Macron “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

