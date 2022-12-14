Qatar-gate, Panzeri’s secretary names names. The EU leaders are trembling

The Qatar-gate it exploded and now it’s the trembling highest peaks of the EU. Some of the people involved begin to speak and in addition to Francesco’s statements Georgetrusted man of Panzeri and companion of the former vice president Kailinow the statements of the secretary of the NGO at the center of the investigation: the “Flight Impunity“. “I’m shocked – explains Simona Russo – I didn’t expect any of this. I’m appalled, nauseated“. But confirms that the friendship circle of Panzeri it was really broad and also encompassing Klaus WelleThe powerful general secretary German member of the European Parliament, who is about to close his ten-year mandate and was about to enter the board of the NGO.

“Our NGO – continues Russo to Repubblica – is small. To say: in cash right now there are 170 thousand euros. We’re not talking about who knows what numbers. It could happen that for some specific projects there was one sharing expenses aside of the EU. For example, we were organizing a conference on world peace processes. And in such situations the European Parliament he could pay the expenses for some of the guests he thought fit to attend the event. Panzeri he also wanted to involve the general secretary of the EU parliament, the German Klaus Welle: he told me about it. In fact she was planning an event for January indeed with this purpose“.

