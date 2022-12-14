Qatar-gate, the betrayal of the ethics lessons of Berlinguer, Pertini, Panagulis…. and Montanelli’s warning

On Euro-bribes, it is sterile to discuss whether the recipients of the Italian, Belgian and Greek left should be condemned more severely than those of the right. They, of course, have betrayed the lessons of honesty of the Italians Sandro Pertini and Enrico Berlinguer and Alekos Panagulis, who is considered a national hero of modern Greece. With a touch of irony, one could observe that the bribery scandal in the European Parliament is the best answer to those who argue that Brussels does not eat well…. But I think it is more useful, primarily for young people, to highlight what the great signature of Corriere della Sera observed, the late Indro Montanellifor which Anteprima yesterday published one of its tranchant judgments: “Corruption comes from some virus nestled in our blood and for which we have never found a vaccine”

As for one of the arrested politicians, Antonio Panzeri – who kept a family at home … greedy for large bags, but should be considered not guilty until the final sentence – was a manager of “Article 1”, the bush led by the master of ethics and politics, Pier Luigi Bersani.

Did Pigi, like Bonaccini, also not know the MEP who was arrested (for 15 years)? Sure, he couldn’t not know David Zoggiaa prominent leader of the Democratic Party in the last 15 years, a former Italian deputy, who worked in the small circle of loyalists of the former secretary.

“They confiscated his mobile phone. Because he lived in Brussels, in a house owned by Giuseppe Meroni – wrote the Corriere della Sera – Indeed, with him, up until a few weeks, he also shared the office. Zoggia is in Pietro Bartolo’s staff (yesterday the office of one of his assistants was seized), but also – often the collaborators are shared – in that of the Dem group leader, Brando Benifei “.

