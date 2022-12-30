Qatar-gate, the key role of the Minister of Labor of Doha

The Qatar-gate is one scandal that it’s getting larger everyday more. The alleged involvement of others MEPs, in addition to those already arrested and under investigation, it seems increasingly evident according to eavesdropping telephone calls and now – we read in La Verità – in addition to socialists also investigated radicals. The prosecutors’ attention is focused on Gianfranco Dell’Alba and his movements, he is a former MEP and former secretary of the NGO “Flight Impunity”, very close to Antonio Panzeri. In the various interceptions reference would also be made to a “Cartier” to be placed. In addition, the Belgian prosecutors are also probing the track of the money in tax havensinvestigations are underway in particular on an alleged Bank account of the former vice president of the EU Parliament, Eva Kailito Panama.

In the viewfinder – reports La Stampa – there is also Il minister of the Work Qatari Ali ben Samikh Al-Marriindicated by Francis George like “creator» of the lobbying system structured by the «team», as the clique in the acts of the Belgian investigation, «per infiltrate and pollute the European democracy». “I am an activist of the human rights», so Ali ben Samikh Al-Marri presented himself before the human rights commission of the European Parliament on November 14th. A week before the start of the World Cup, the audition he represented the last piece of a work begun a year earlier, when he was appointed minister with the mission of parry the charges violation of workers’ rights. Around that mock hearing investigations are underway.

