Qatar-gate, Morocco and Salvini’s former right-hand man: similar cases

The Qatar-gate overwhelmed the European Parliamentaffecting in particular exponents of leftbut similar episodes – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – would also concern the right. The head of the 007 Moroccans which according to the Belgian investigators corrupted centre-left politicians in the European Parliament is the former brother-in-law of the man who went to lunch in Milan with Matteo Salvini And he paid his right arm, Gianluca Savoinito have good press. Not only that: for them he organized trips to Rabatafter which the Northern League leader lavished praise on the Morocco. Three years ago, Fact revealed i mechanisms with which the Kingdom of Morocco he approached politicians and European media for orient them favorably ai own interests.

The investigation del Fatto revealed how in 2016 the Moroccan emissary he worked to have good press in Italy for a fee, through Gianluca Savoini and the Agielle agency, of which Salvini’s right-hand man at the time was editorial director. But who paid for the voyage by Salvini&C. at the court of King Mohammed VI? “The Moroccans paid, at least that’s how it was sold to me”, replied three years ago to Fatto one of the participants the tour in Morocco, Claudio Giordanengo, dentist from Paesana (Cuneo) who at the time presented himself as foreign manager of the League. “I didn’t see any bills, I didn’t have to get the plane ticket or anything. I was completely e fully expensed“. Just like free travel a Rabat that the investigators of Brussels contest the former MEP of the Democratic Party Panzeri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

