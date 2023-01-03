Qatar-gate, the name of Cozzolino of the Pd. Cited by the 3 arrested

The scandal of the Qatar-gate expands and involves more and more in a concrete way the European Parliament. Brussels has started the process for revocation of guarantees by Andrew Cozzolino of the Democratic Party and Marc Tarabella of the Socialists, MEPs who also ended up in the sights of the president metsolawho thundered: “La democracy and under attack. The three protagonists of the Qatar-gate are calling into question Tarabella and Cozzolino, albeit in different tones: Panzeri, George and his partner Eva KailiVice-President of the European Parliament removed later the arrest. The first two admitted to have received money by other States to protect their interests in the EU Parliament, avoiding or in any case softening positions taken hostile.

Panzeri he had already made – continues La Stampa – the name of Cozzolino in his interrogation in prison: “I have no proof but you you should check it“, says Panzeri on Cozzolino. “He is the parliamentarian of which George and the assistant“, continues highlighting that “among other things is responsible ask emergency resolutions“. A power that “doesn’t pass through us” and Panzeri knows well, because he held it in the past: it allows you to establish which human rights file bring to the attention of the EU Parliament. also Giorgi’s partner Kailiabout the 750 thousand euros found in their home, she says her partner “kept something for Panzeri and maybe even for his current boss Cozzolino“, indicating him as a partner of Panzeri together with Tarabella himself.

Subscribe to the newsletter

