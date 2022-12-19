Qatar-gate, Antonio Panzeri’s strategy: to deny endlessly

Antonio Panzeri remains in prison, it is he according to the investigators the man behind whom everything revolves scandal Qatar-gate. The former MEP chose the strategy of silence. No admission, – reads the Republic – one defence strenuous than his Fight Impunitythe NGO founded in 2019. The Belgian magistrates were faced with a sphinx. Who speaks, but does not reveal. “I am all consultancy. It’s a lobbying business it is not corruption. I do my job”. An attitude that recalls what during “Clean hands”, he maintained First Greganti. In the 90s he was arrested by Antonio Pietro’s. He remained in prison and never spoke. He never admitted that the bribes they were aimed at his match, first to the PCI and then to the PDS. A line that earned him the nickname of “Comrade G”. And now, in the cells of Brussels, the pm Belgian Michel Claise is finding himself in the same situation as his former Italian colleague Di Pietro.

Panzeri – continues Repubblica – is becoming “Comrade P”. Also considering his political extraction: CGIL, PCI, PDS and now Article One. Strengthened by a precaution used for many years: never used one smartphoneseasily interceptable, but only i old cell phones. Even last Christmas he had received one in gift: taken, activated and never used. The prosecution is then beginning to evaluate whether it should not be followed up another method to bring down its resistance. Because Panzeri it’s not like George. It’s another story.

