Qatar-gate, the group’s safe at Kaili’s house: “I had immunity”

The scandal which engulfed the European Parliamentnamed Qatar-gateit gets bigger and bigger and now they are popping up too other countries involved, in addition to Qatar and al Morocco. In Panzeri – reports La Verità – they would also have arrived 250 thousand euros from South Africa. The main financier of his NGOin fact, is a controversial entrepreneur and publisher of Cape Town and confirmed in an interview the donations made to the “Fight Impunity“. Meanwhile, the prosecutors’ investigations continue and the Square it is more and more outliningalso thanks to the statements of the former vice president of the EU parliament Eva Kaili. “He trusts Francesco more than his apartment», «I think it’s because of the my immunity», affirms Kaili in front of the magistrates, speaking of Panzeri. Giorgi acted as caretaker “perhaps also for his current boss Andrea Cozzolino (who is not under investigation, ed)”. He allegedly did so out of “a moral obligation” towards Panzeri, who had employed him when he was a European parliamentarian, and towards Cozzolinowho reconfirmed his assignment.

The question Qatar-gate – reports the Corriere – now it also affects the choice of the next one EU commissioner for the Persian Gulfthe favorite indeed seemed to be Dimitris Avramopoulosbut his involvement with Panzeri’s NGO and the suspects travel to Doharelaunch the quotations of ex Foreign Minister Luigi DiMaio, the other excellent candidate, who among other things is the first of the short list selected by the panel in charge of examining the names at stake. However, he plays against Di Maio taken away of the head of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajaniwho already at his debut had put his hands forward, saying that his predecessor «not the candidate of this government Italian» but was proposed by the «previous government».

Subscribe to the newsletter

