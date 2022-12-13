Qatar gate, the anger and pain of the president of the EU Parliament Metsola

One of the longest and darkest days for the European Union. Which ended with a disgrace for the only institution directly elected by the citizens: shortly before 8 pm in the atrium on the third floor of the seat of the European Parliamentwhere the bar is usually crowded with deputies, officials and assistants, a group of agents of the Belgian judicial police he was discussing which offices to search as part of the investigation into alleged corruption from Qatar.

They had already placed i seals in some premises in sector G, Palazzo Spinelli, on the fifteenth floor where the offices – among others – of the MEPs are located Marc Tarabella, Alessandra Moretti and Maria Arena. At least three other offices were sealed off on the tenth floor, including that of vice president Eva Kaili (S&D). The agents, in civilian clothes with the police band on their arm, moved towards sector Q, where they stayed for at least another half hour. Before leaving, they took a photo of the crib, set up near the Christmas tree, also on the third floor. The screens broadcast the plenary, which in the meantime was being held in the other seat of the Parliament, in Strasbourg, 440 kilometers away. And for the first time she was coming to terms with herself.

“I have to choose my words carefully so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation or undermine the presumption of innocence in any way. So if my anger, my anger, my pain do not show through, I assure you that they are very present”. It was there foreword by the President of the Parliament, Roberta Metsola. And the anger, the pain, the disappointment, transpired. On his face and in his words. She who was ‘forced’ to return home from Malta on Saturday to attend the search of a Belgian MEP, as required by the country’s constitution. That deputy, the press revealed, was Tarabella.

Addressing a shocked and enraged House, Metsola represented the scale of the scandal: “The European Parliament, dear colleagues, is under attack; European democracy is under attack; and our way of being open, free and democratic societies is under attack”. “The enemies of democracy, for whom thethe very existence of this Parliament is a threat, they will stop at nothing. These malign actors, linked to autocratic third countries, have allegedly armed NGOs, trade unions, individuals, aides and MEPs in an attempt to stifle our processes,” she added.

But, claimed the Maltese leader, “the attempts have failed”. “Our services, of which I am incredibly proud, have been collaborating for some time with the competent national judicial and police authorities to dismantle this alleged criminal network”, she added, implying that Parliament had a role in the investigation even before the operation on Fridays.

However, Metsola asked for a backlash from the Assembly to come out stronger from the scandal: the vice president Eva Kaili has been suspended, probably tomorrow she will be removed from the vice presidency; the negotiations for the liberalization of visas (with Qatar and Kuwait) which were to start after the green light that would have arrived from this plenary, return to the commission.

And again: “There will be no impunity, none.” “We will not sweep the dust under the carpet. We will launch an internal investigation to examine all the facts relating to Parliament and to assess how our systems can become even more waterproof. We will not continue as ‘business as usual’. reform to check who has access to our premises, how these organizations, NGOs and individuals are financed, what ties they have with third countries, we will ask for more transparency on meetings with foreign actors and those connected to them. to this Parliament and to this city and to do that I need your help”, announced Metsola.

Meanwhile, the S&D Group, the hardest hit by the investigation, has taken action on its own: it has expelled Kaili and asked for the suspension of Tarabella. The other MEPs involved (through their assistants) had to leave their posts: Pietro Bartolo will no longer be shadow rapporteur; Arena has renounced the presidency of the human rights subcommittee and Andrea Cozzolini is no longer responsible for S&D for emergencies.

The news that continues to arrive from the Palace of Justice, however, suggests that it is not over. LThe police seized the PCs of ten parliamentary assistants. 750,000 euros in cash were seized from Kaili, 600,000 in her father’s suitcase and 150,000 in the luxury bags he had at home. Just as all her assets in Greece have been frozen.

And the pressure of the scandal is also starting to touch the European Commission, where in particular the vice president, Margaritis Schinas (also Greek), is accused of having had too good relations with Qatar. The president von der Leyen, in a press conference with the director general of the Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, had to appease the controversies of the journalists who accused her of avoiding uncomfortable questions. Two in particular: have the Belgian authorities contacted the Commission? Is the Commission investigating? At the first he replied saying that he should have asked his staff about him; to the second that the transparency registers of the commissioners are being reviewed. In short, someone is activating.

For his part, the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, he assured that the investigation will not damage Italy because “if there are parliamentarians or assistants who have committed crimes, it is a question that concerns individuals and not the Italian system”. And it doesn’t even concern the European system: “Criminal responsibilities are of individuals, not of the institutions”.

