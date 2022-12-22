Qatar-gate, Kaili lawyer: “She is innocent and has never been corrupted”

“We have undertaken not to talk too much because the inquiry is serious. I tell you that Mrs Kaili she is innocent and has never been corrupted”. Thus the lawyer of the Greek MEP, Eva Kaili, Mihalis Dimitrakopouloscoming out of the hearing to validate the imprisonment at the Court of Justice of Brussels. “Thank you all and please do not try to get anything else while the fate of the lady Kaili is for the moment in the hands of the Belgian justice system”, added the other Belgian lawyer, Andrè Rizopoulos.

Qatar-gate, Kaili’s lawyer: he did not speak in the courtroom

Former Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, “he did not speak in the courtroom” at the hearing for the request for house arrest as part of the investigation Qatargate.

Qatar-gate, Kaili’s lawyers: decision on prison late tonight

The decision on the stay in prison of Eva Kaili for the scandal of Qatargate it will be taken late this evening.

Qatar-gate, “never seen so many leaks”

“We have never seen a leak of news of this magnitude with the violence of the secrecy of the investigation, putting the right of defense at risk”, declared the lawyers of the former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, at the end of the hearing in which they asked for his incarceration. “The federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation,” she confirmed.

Qatar-gate, Greece: land of 7,000 m2 seized from Kaili and Giorgi

Greece’s anti-money laundering authority has seized a 7,000-square-metre plot of land that Greek MEP Eva Kaili and her partner, the Italian Francesco Giorgi, they had bought on the Greek island of Paros. The local media reported it. The seizure was decided in the context of the preliminary criminal investigation that the Greek prosecutor’s office for economic crimes has opened against the former vice president of the European Parliament for the alleged commission of the crimes of money laundering and passive corruption. According to local media, the freezing of the property in Paros could pave the way for a criminal trial against Kaili in Greece if it is proved that the couple bought the land with money from illegal activities. In addition, a joint bank account that the couple used to acquire the property was frozen.

Eva Kaili’s detention was extended for one month

With an order issued this morning, the Council Chamber has Eva Kaili’s preventive detention was extended by one month“. This is what we read in a note from the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office regarding the request for the release of the former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, under arrest for corruption in the context of Qatargate. “If, within 24 hours, it is proposed appeal against this decision, the interested party will appear within fifteen days before the prosecution chamber at the Brussels Court of Appeal”, the note continues. “In the interest of the investigation, no further information will be provided at the moment”, concludes the prosecution.

