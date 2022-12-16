Qatar-gate, the prosecutor: “Interference in favor of Morocco for money”

The Qatar-gate it seems like a scandal just beginning. New ones are popping up every day details on this international investigation, which involves several prosecutors, including that one Italian. In list of the “friends” drawn up by Moroccan secret services – we read in La Verità – there would also be the name of the mayor From Rome Robert Gualtieri. What now seems certain for the investigators is that a group made up of three people: Anthony PanzeriFrancis George and the MEP of the Democratic Party Andrea Cozzolinoacted with a “priority motivation: the I work with Morocco and the Qatar in exchange for money. The group received payments for its activities. And in 2019 he had concluded an agreement to carry out interference in favor of Morocco in exchange for money”. It starts from here – from what the Belgian magistrates write in the decree that led to the arrest last week of Panzeri And George.

Of the group, according to the information that i Belgian services they turned over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, – reports Repubblica – a third man would be involved: Cozzolino, precisely. But at the moment Not was investigated because there is no evidence of donations of money. And above all, because it enjoys theparliamentary immunity: “I’m completely unrelated to the investigations. I’m not being investigated, – Cozzolino defends himself – I haven’t been questioned, I haven’t undergone searches nor, much less, were they affixed seals at my office. I have never pursued personal interests, advantages or utilities in my political life”. gifts of Morocco a Panzerihoused in the most prestigious hotel in Marrakech. The ambassador filled their suitcases with gifts. “Mom, how the fuck do we carry the Atmoun’s gift?” asks the daughter. Panzeri’s name often appears in a series of diplomatic reports. The official writes: “Antonio Panzeri, ours Dear friend“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

