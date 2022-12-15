Qatar-gate, Giorgi collapses and mentions two other names: Cozzolino and Tarabella

Francesco Giorgi is collaborating with the prosecutors. This is the key aspect of the investigation into the Qatar-gate which is engulfing the European Parliament. The Greek media have relaunched the news that they would be over 60 the MPs involved and the companion of the former EU vice president Eva Kaili would be doing i names to Belgian investigators investigating the scandal. Giorgi – we read in the Messaggero – would also have indicated that he suspected that Andrea Cozzolino and Marc Tarabellaboth MEPs from the S&D group, would got money through Anthony Panzeri. As a parliamentary assistant he earned approx 2,500 euros per month.

For this reason – continues the Messenger – he told the investigators to not need of the money bribes. What were intended only to he it’s at Panzeri, he argued before the judges. And not to Kaili: «I will do everything possible so that my partner is free and can take care of our daughter of 22 months,” he said in the minutes. At the home of Greek MP the police found 150 thousand euros. Other 600 thousand they were in one suitcase that Kaili’s father wore. Another 20,000 would have been found in one safe-deposit box to Have fat (Me). Georgehe also admitted to feeling lifted up after taking that weight off his conscience. Telling that he is a simple person, that he has found himself in something bigger than him and to have been blinded and overwhelmed by that moral debt towards Panzeri.

