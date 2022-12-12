“I’m very curious to know what the European Commission has to say, not just the Parliament, because its role in EU legislation is crucial”



Nigel Farage he was a much discussed figure in the European Parliament. The British leader who took the United Kingdom out of the European Union has clashed many times in the Chamber with his colleagues and with the various presidents of the EU Commission that have followed one another. Now Farage talks with Affaritaliani.it of the Qatar scandal with the bribes linked to the World Cup which rocked the politics of the Old Continent.

“I’ve been in the European Parliament for almost 21 years. And I remember having five investigations against me over several years which cost me a lot of money in legal fees. I have been repeatedly accused of squandering public money and for financial irregularities. No evidence has ever been found. Not only that, repeatedly the news of the investigations against me came out first in the press and only after they officially communicated it to me. Now we have finally discovered the truth. Something terrifying on a grand scale.”

On the fact that the group of European Socialists is in the eye of the storm, Farage says: “It’s always like this, by chance (ironic)“. Could the scandal widen? “Time to time and we will see everything and everything, now nothing surprises me and nothing would surprise me. I’m very curious to know what the European Commission has to say, not just the Parliament, because its role in EU legislation is crucial.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

