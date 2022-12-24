The mystery of the fake NGO sold to the Slovenian bartender

New details and unpublished developments on the Qatar-gate scandal. Today’s Truth deals on the front page with a new thriller on the story that is upsetting the European left: “Before Fight Impunity, there was a limited liability company belonging to the family of Giorgi, Panzeri’s former assistant. Then the company was left to the companion of the daughter of the former European parliamentarian, a Slovenian bartender, “writes the Truth. A new chapter to be explored in a story that is nothing short of disconcerting.

Sakharov Prize, the vote of the socialists conditioned by Morocco?

In the Qatargate scandal, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir today shines a light on the 2021 edition of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize, a sort of ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ of the Eurochamber, awarded last year to the Russian activist Alexei Navalny. According to the newspaper, “the Sakharov Prize is in the crosshairs of the investigators”. The media, including the Italians, have actually already reported in recent days that the aims of the alleged corruptive lobby in Brussels in favor of Qatar and Morocco also included “nominating the candidates for the Sakharov prize”.

Now, according to the Belgian newspaper, at the forefront of reporting on this investigation, in the 2021 edition “the votes of the S&D group were cast against an activist” from Sahrawi, Sultana Khaya, “hot potato for the Moroccan occupation of the Sahara Western”, siding with the right of Ecr. Each political group in the European Parliament can present one candidate to Sakharov. A series of closed-door votes followed between the Development and Foreign Affairs committees, with several of the members named in the Qatargate.

Two candidates for a place in the final end up tied: Khaya (supported by The Left) and the Bolivian Jeanine Anez (appointed by the right-wing parties, Fratelli d’Italia and Vox, of the Ecr group). “A new vote was decided, which was inexplicably delayed by an hour (there was no formal justification)”, reconstructed with Le Soir the deputy Miguel Urban (The Left, Podemos). “And the Socialist Group, against all odds, has given voting instructions to its deputies, via email, to vote for the candidate ‘supported’ by the far right.” “This alliance with the far right is politically inexplicable and very difficult to understand and explain,” he added. “And their excuse of not splitting votes in the final round” to favor their own candidates “isn’t credible.” “It is extremely rare for socialists to vote in favor of the ECR,” a source from the Renew group told Le Soir. They would be accused by the left of not being leftist enough.

“In the last round of elections, Afghan women were supported by the S&D, the Greens and the Left. This progressive alliance lost to a liberal-conservative majority backing Alexei Navalny,” said the S&D spokesman. “As defenders of human rights in Western Sahara, we lost hope years ago in the European institutions, in Parliament, in the European Commission and in the rest of the institutions”, commented Sultana Khaya, who has been hospitalized in Spain for four months.

