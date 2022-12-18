D’Alema: “Those banknotes are indecent, Panzeri is a person I respected”

“I could never have suspected such a thing and in fact I find it an indecency, which deserves a firm response in defense of the European Parliament”. Massimo D’Alema speaks on the Qatar-gate scandal in an interview with Corriere della Sera and uses very harsh tones: “I must say that I have many doubts that this type of pressure has prevented Europe from making its decisions. I share the intransigence of Roberto Speranza and the Democratic Party. However, I do not find it acceptable that this story be taken and used as a cudgel to demolish a history and a ruling class”.

D’Alema says he is “shocked and saddened”. Up Panzeri and the others involved: “They are people I have known for years and whom I respected. In Panzeri’s case we are talking about the former secretary of the Milan Chamber of Labour. A figure with an important trade union history behind him, certainly not D’Alema’s assistant”.

On his relationship with the business world, referring also to the thought expressed by the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party Giuseppe Provenzano, he explains: “I agree with Provenzano: revolving doors between politics and economic activity cannot be accepted. But I am neither a businessman nor a lobbyist. I have had a consultancy business for several years before starting which, it is in the records, I wrote to Secretary Speranza a letter of resignation from the executive bodies of Article 1. There are no revolving doors in my case; but different seasons in life that must be marked by a rigid principle of incompatibility. I scanned them, let’s say”.

On his relations with Colombia and Qatar he defends himself against the accusations: “I gave a hand to an entrepreneur with some imprudence, I admit it. But if I had participated in an arms trade I would have been subject to judicial activity. We talk about crimes. Crimes that, not surprisingly, nobody disputes me. About the help I’m giving to the Qatari government for the purchase of Priolo, here too, so many lies. A consortium of international investors, including a Qatari entrepreneur, also turned to me for the acquisition of the refinery. I gave them some advice: are you interested? Well, first, go talk to the government. Maximum transparency. They want to maintain employment levels, relaunch the area, respect the European stakes of the energy transition. If the principle is then decided that investments from non-democratic countries cannot be accepted, I will be the first to comply”.

