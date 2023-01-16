Qatar-gate, the Rabat 007 attempt to fly Tg1 services

The scandal of Qatar-gate continue to hold court. In the investigation Belgian emails from a company related to the Secret Service of Rabat and the attempt – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – in 2010 Of drive a Tg1 servicewhen the director was Augusto Minzolini. They offered services to journalists and they paid for their travels carrying on “a work of image promotion of the Morocco in Italy”. To do this they relied on Open Gate Italia, a company of “specialized consultancy in Public Affairs, Media Relations and Digital PR”. In other words, a company of lobbying. But much more was hidden behind it: monitoring transfers and reports from the Italian press were the Moroccan secret services. The current editor of the Giornale thus comments on the news on the alleged piloted services of TG1 on Western Sahara which ended up in the investigation papers: “Only a Islamic reporting“.

Meanwhile to raise even more alarm on the level of global corruption the sensational declarations of the pm Belgian who is investigating the matter: Michael Claise. The judge, starting from the ongoing investigation, widens the discussion and gives an overview of the situation. “I’m worried – Claise explains to Mediapart and the Fatto reports it – for the maintenance of democracies. When you touch the bribes hey White collarspeople turn into wild beastsClaise, a lawyer for twenty years, then an investigating judge specialized in the fight against financial crime, warns against corruption in Europe and denounces the incompetence of executives politicians that favors the criminal organizations.

Claise focuses on Italy and the numbers it provides are alarming. “In Italy– claims Claise – very rich mafias are buying up all the gangs one after the other companies who are failing: the 50% of the economy It is currently in the hands of mafias how Ndrangheta And Cosa Nostra. The situation has worsened with the crisis of 2008 and now with the covid pandemic. The functioning system of criminal organizations has been benefited by new technologies. The product of these trades generates huge profits. Let’s take for example the drug trafficking. In the port of only Antwerpin Belgium, the cocaine represents from 10% to 12% of the annual total of imports”.

