Qatar-gate, unchecked NGOs and ghost lenders

The case Qatar-gate brought the matter to light ong. According to what emerges from the investigations on the case that swept the European Parliament and according to the statements of Francesco Giorgi, NGOs were a central element. “They serve to spin the money“Antonio’s assistant said Panzeri to the investigators. To the parliament of Brussels – we read in the newspaper – there is a precise number of non-governmental organization, because the EU Commission has provided a register for the transparencya database that registers all groups and organizations “seeking to to influence processing or the implementation of his policies and of his legislation“. The lobbies therefore, and among these also the ong.

In category «Non-governmental organisations, platforms and networks and other similar organisations» il register count the beauty of 3488 accredited associations. The rules – continues the Journal – benefit those who want to use the NGOs e finance them for activities of political pressuremaybe from non-European countrieskeeping the privacy. Unlike associations that represent industrial interests, NGOs have in fact fewer obligations of financial transparency with respect to origin of the funds and some donations they receive. A real assist for those lenders who want to influence the decisions politics without having advertising.

Subscribe to the newsletter

