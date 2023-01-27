Qatar-gate, the rubles appear. The heavy accusations against Kaili and the legal ways

The scandal of Qatar-gate is enriched with a new one chapter. While the main accused Antonio Panzeri begins to collaborate with the pm Belgians to protect wife And daughter involved in the affair, a new one appears heavy accusation of a MEP against the former vice president of the EU Parliament Eva Kaili. According to the Polish Jacek Saryusz-Wolksi of the Law and Justice party – we read in La Verità – Kaili, arrested for corruption on December 9, “would have been under surveillance of the services of intelligence of two Member States and the Belgian police not because of his relationships with Qatar, but with the Russia“. The shocking statement was made on a Polish TV and provoked an immediate reaction from legal from the former Greek vice president.

“MEP Saryusz-Wolski – replies Kaili’s lawyer and reports it from La Verità – defames publicly the my assistant. This is false, slanderous and brutally attack Ms. Eva Kaili’s personality will do appeal to justice against the statements of the Polish colleague”. So far the two countries suspected of having tried to influence the activities of the European Parliament were two: The Morocco and the Qatar. But despite the lack Of hits investigations, the accusation launched by the Polish MEP it made a lot of noise. Meanwhile, Silvia Panzeri and Maria Dolores Colleoni, respectively daughter and wife of Antonio Panzeri, were free yesterday, while Francesco George and Figà Talamanca they will still stay in prison.

