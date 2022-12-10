Qatar-gate/ Interview by Affaritaliani.it to Nicola Procaccini, MEP of Fratelli d’Italia-Ecr in the European Parliament and FdI Environment-Energy manager



Honorable Member, what do you think of the Qatar bribery scandal?

“Honestly, I was shocked. I read about suitcases full of cash found at the homes of some colleagues. And going back through their parliamentary activity, certain positions are better explained. Of course, I cannot avoid mentioning the fact that this scandal is intimately linked to the world of the left. I am not referring only to the European group of Socialists, to which the vice president of Parliament Eva Kaili belongs, but also to the ramifications within the Democratic Party and to Article One and to the direct implication of the trade unions and of the NGOs. In short, what is probably the most serious act of corruption that has ever occurred in Brussels involves the entire universe of the left. The one that has always given lessons of morality and attention to human rights to everyone, but then lets itself be bought by a illiberal Arab regime to defend its interests and reputation”.

Do you think there may be other MEPs, Italian or foreign, involved?

“I obviously can’t say this. We’ll have to wait for the investigation to develop. But I can say one thing. Last November 21 in Strasbourg there was a debate on the World Cup in Qatar and respect for human rights. While I spoke openly and freely of their systematic violation, as well as of the process of Islamization of Europe promoted by the Arab emirs in recent years, others, such as Kaili and several of her colleagues on the left, have gone wild in praise of the freedom that reigns in Qatar and the progress made on workers’ rights. Well, today I can make sense of my surprise from a month ago”.

Had there been any strange signals in recent years?

“We must avoid being hypocritical about this. The World Cup was awarded twelve years ago. Furthermore, for many years both Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have been investing an ocean of money, buying all the most important football teams in Europe. They certainly don’t do it for a disinterested passion for sport or to make money. It is part of a soft power strategy whose pillars are school, culture and football, which is the most engaging social phenomenon in the world. They think they are buying the our way of life, to replace it with theirs. Apparently, they are also succeeding”.

Have you or your colleagues from Fratelli d’Italia ever been approached by emissaries from Qatar?

“I certainly don’t and I don’t think any of my colleagues in Fratelli d’Italia. Evidently they think, rightly, that we are not for sale”.

