MotoGP Qatar, Espargaró punished

Decisive action by the race commissioners of the Qatar Grand Prix towards Aleix Espargaro. After the nasty blow to Franco Morbidelli during today’s FP2, guilty of obstructing him during the lap, the Catalan was sanctioned with a fine of 10 thousand euros and the loss of six positions on the starting grid in Sunday’s race.

The commissioners’ statement

This is the stewards’ report after the qualifications in Lusail: “The behavior does not comply with article 3.3.2.2. of the FIM world regulations […] And is to the detriment of the interests of sport“.

Espargaró-Morbidelli, what happened

Espargaró got nervous with the Yamaha rider, who was proceeding slowly, but on track. A possible oversight by Frankie, which however absolutely takes second place compared to the Catalan’s disproportionate reaction. The latter initially enters turn 5 in an extremely decisive manner, also leading the #21 wide, then goes berserk at Morbidelli’s request to calm down. As for Espargaró, it is not the first time that his reactions have been exaggerated, but on this occasion he has gone beyond all limits, also because MotoGP riders, like all athletes, are required (within the limits of competitiveness) to set an example of correctness and civility.

Tempers flared between @AleixEspargaro and @FrankyMorbido12 in FP2 earlier on! 😱 The Spaniard has been fined and handed a 6-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race ⚠️#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/0wOq1emo6x — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 18, 2023

The Bastianini-Lecuona case

Nerves in Lusail were pretty frayed for everyone. A few minutes later, in fact, Enea Bastianini and Iker Lecuona “replicated” the show, with the Spaniard in the role of Morbidelli and the Beast in that of Espargaró. With one big and substantial difference: the Ducati rider limited himself to railing against Lecuona (on the track and when returning to the pits) without putting his hands on him. Which is why the commissioners punished the Spaniard – with three positions on the grid on Sunday – and not the winner of Sepang.