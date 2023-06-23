The Qatari sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest investors in the world and a relevant shareholder of numerous international companies, enters American professional sports. It does so by taking a 5% stake in the capital of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the group that owns the Washington Wizards men’s basketball team in the NBA, the Mystics women’s in the WNBA, and the ice hockey for the Capitals, in the NHL, according to Sportico has advanced, American medium specializing in financial information on sports.

The operation means valuing the group at 4,050 million dollars, about 3,700 million euros at the current exchange rate. Therefore, it will imply an investment valued at about 200 million dollars by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), although the information does not specify whether this valuation includes debt. QIA is an investment giant whose portfolio is valued at more than 450,000 million dollars (more than 400,000 million euros). In Spain, its largest investment is 8.7% of Iberdrola, valued at more than 6,000 million euros.

The operation is the first that is known in which money from the Arab country enters American professional sports. QIA is a separate entity from Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns the French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain, although QSI Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is a director of QIA. The sovereign wealth fund is also not directly related to Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s attempted purchase of Manchester United. Qatar organized the 2022 World Cup and is using its commitment to sports as a business card to the world.

Mike Bass, spokesman for the NBA, has pointed out in statements collected by the AP agency that the league’s Board of Governors decided in November to allow “passive, minority and uncontrolled investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including endowments universities, foreign and national pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a series of policy guidelines adopted at that time”. All investments that require league review and NBA board approval.

“The NBA board is currently reviewing a potential QIA investment in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Washington Wizards, among other sports properties,” Bass noted. “According to the policy, if approved, QIA would have a passive, minority investment in the equipment, without participating in its operations or decision-making.”

Monumental Sports & Entertainment was founded and is led by Ted Leonsis, an American businessman, investor, filmmaker, author, philanthropist, and former politician who was a former senior executive at America Online. Monumental shareholders include Canadian billionaire Jeffrey Skoll, eBay’s first president; billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs; the co-founder of the television channel BET, Sheila Johnson, the first African-American whose fortune exceeded 1,000 million dollars; and Mark Lerner, the owner of the Nationals, the baseball team from the American capital.

The Wizards are going through a delicate sporting situation. They stayed out of the playoffs last season, in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses. They are experiencing a stampede of their best players, including center Kristaps Porziņģis, heading to the Celtics; Bradley Beal, heading to the Phoenix Suns, and probably Kyle Kuzma, looking for a new team.

The Mystics are third of six teams in the Eastern Conference. For their part, the Washington Capitals also closed a bad season and finished twelfth in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the metropolitan division.

The most valuable team in the capital, the Washington Commanders, is in the process of changing hands when the purchase agreement is finalized in April by a consortium led by Josh Harris, co-owner of the Washington NBA basketball team. Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils ice hockey. Together with him, the billionaire Mitchel Ralles and the former star of the Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson participated in the operation. The amount of the operation has not been officially revealed, but it is around 6,000 million dollars.

