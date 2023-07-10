Under the agreement, the state-owned Qatar Energy Company will supply up to 120 million barrels of condensate, a by-product of natural gas, to ENOC from July 2023.

“We are pleased to sign this long-term agreement for the sale of condensate, which will strengthen Qatar Energy’s relationship with the Emirates National Oil Company, which dates back to 2008,” said Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of Qatar Energy, in a statement.

“The terms of the agreement allow the parties to increase the volumes of condensate included in the contract, as additional quantities of condensate are expected to be exported from the State of Qatar as soon as production starts from the Northeast and South field expansion projects,” the statement added.

For his part, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, said: “We are pleased to sign this long-term partnership with Qatar Energy Company, which will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two institutions, which would confirm our commitment to providing our customers and stakeholders with exceptional value, whether in the United Arab Emirates or abroad.” across the region and the world.”