The news was released by the Ministry of Health of the Arab nation in a statement. This was a requirement that had to be fulfilled before leaving for the country located in the Persian Gulf and that is repealed on the eve of the World Cup, which begins on November 21.

A little less than a month before the World Cup, Qatar announced a measure that seeks not to hinder the arrival of fans from around the world who will visit the Arab nation in the context of one of the most important competitions in sport on a global scale.

According to the statement, “the number of cases of Covid-19 continue to fall throughout the world” and especially in the national territory, a fundamental reason why the measure has been taken to eliminate the obligation to present a negative test to access the territory.

However, the communication calls for compliance with “basic preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection,” referring to complete vaccination schedules or undergoing the tests that are required in the event of symptoms, among other recommendations. .

Another aspect that was eliminated was tracking through a national contact tracing application, necessary to enter restaurants, stores and stadiums. The rules on the use of masks was also an issue that Qatar relaxed. People are only required to enter medical centers.

This decision adopted by the Ministry of Health repeals a measure announced at the end of September, in which a mandate was activated for those attending the World Cup to present a negative PCR test issued at the place of departure, whether they were vaccinated or not. and 48 hours in advance.

With a registered population of almost 3,000,000 people, the Arab nation during the pandemic at least 440,000 positive cases and some 692 deaths from this same cause, according to the Reuters news agency.

With Reuters and EFE