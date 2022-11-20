Soccer World Cup

Pervis Estupiñán: “With Ecuador we all pray together before and after the games”

Completely orphaned by stars, the Qatar-Ecuador that opens the World Cup offers few names installed in the big leagues. One of the exceptions is Pervis Estupiñán (Esmeraldas, 24 years old), the left back of the tri and since this summer in the Premier League (Brighton) after going through Villarreal, Osasuna, Mallorca, Almería and Granada.

P. How does a wardrobe that prays change to another that doesn’t?

R.. It is a way of saying thank you. But God helps you up to a point, and from there, you have to do things. No matter how much you ask, if you go to the field and don’t do what you should, the rival will surpass you.

An interview by Lorenzo Calonge.