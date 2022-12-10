Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Corruption allegations in the EU: Vice President Eva Kaili accepted a bribe from Qatar?

A corruption scandal shakes the EU. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA, the head of the EU working group “Anti-Corruption” fears that the investigations are not yet over – and calls for stricter lobbying rules.

STRASBOURG – On November 21, the European Parliament debated the human rights situation surrounding the World Cup in Qatar. The parliamentarians were mostly critical, the co-leader of the European left, Manon Aubry, even came to the lectern with a “One Love” bandage. EU Vice President Eva Kaili, on the other hand, defended Qatar. Now she is accused of being paid for it.

Greek MP Kaili was arrested on Friday in connection with corruption investigations by the Belgian judiciary. It is about the suspicion that she was bribed by a “Gulf State”. He is suspected of “influencing the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament” by “paying considerable sums of money or giving away substantial gifts”. The beneficiaries are personalities with a “politically and/or strategically important position” in the EU Parliament.

According to media reports, it was World Cup host Qatar. That evening her membership in the Social Democratic Group in the European Parliament was suspended. Her Greek party Pasok also excluded the former journalist. On Sunday, the judiciary will decide whether an arrest warrant will be issued.

Qatar corruption in the EU? “I’m almost afraid that we are not yet at the end of the investigation”

According to the public prosecutor, there were 16 searches and a total of five arrests, including a former MEP from Italy and, according to dpa information, Kailis’ partner. For the Green European politician Daniel Freund, this could not be the end of it. “I’m almost afraid that we’re not yet at the end of the investigation,” says the co-head of the anti-corruption working group in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Corruption scandal in the EU Parliament: Kaili case shows offensive influence on EU legislation

The presumption of innocence applies, but in order to assert interests, you need majorities, says Freund. “It’s like that in the Fifa Executive Committee and it’s like that in the European Parliament. You don’t turn the decisions of parliament with a vice president.” Qatar is said to have secured the World Cup with the help of bribes paid to Fifa delegates. Kaili is one of 14 Vice-Presidents of Parliament. Their influence is therefore manageable. It is therefore obvious that other politicians were or should be bribed. The investigation has only just begun.

According to Freund, the Kaili case shows “how aggressively third countries are trying to influence European legislation.” Action must therefore be taken against it. The lobbying rules in the EU are “actually relatively strong,” says Freund. “Third countries have so far been completely exempt from this. The EU must react immediately here.” Lobbying by third countries must be included in the lobby register so that meetings with ministers or delegations from other countries become transparent. “There must be no tolerance for corruption in the EU.”

Daniel Freund has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019, where he primarily campaigns against corruption. “Corruption is one of the greatest threats to our democracy,” says the Green politician. © IMAGO/Dwi Anoraganingrum

In her November 21 speech, Kaili also spoke about corruption. After attesting to Qatar’s “historic change” and calling it a “pioneer in labor rights”, she told critics: “They bully them and accuse anyone who talks to them or gets involved with them of corruption.” One sentence, who stands in a completely different light today.

Verbatim of Eva Kaili’s speech

“Madam President, the World Cup in Qatar today is proof of how sports diplomacy can bring about historic change in a country whose reforms have inspired the Arab world. I was just saying that Qatar has pioneered labor rights by abolishing the kafala system and lowering the minimum wage. Despite the difficulties even European companies have in enforcing these laws, they have voluntarily committed themselves to a vision and opened up to the world.

Nevertheless, some here call for discrimination against them. They bully them and accuse anyone who talks to or engages with them of corruption. But still they take their gas. Their companies are still making billions in profits there.

I was taught as a Greek and I remind all of us that we have lost thousands of lives because we failed to find legal ways of migrating in Europe. We can promote our values, but we don’t have the moral right to speak to get cheap media attention.

And we don’t impose our ways, we respect them, even without LNG. They (the Qataris, ed.) are a new generation of intelligent, highly educated people. You have helped us to ease tensions with Turkey. You helped us in Afghanistan to save activists, children and women. You helped us. And they are peace brokers. They are good neighbors and partners. We can help each other overcome shortcomings. You have already achieved the impossible.” (Andreas Schmid)