A diplomat familiar with the negotiations tells FAZ that the progress of talks on the release of hostages has slowed “drastically”. Both sides were stuck on technical issues.

TDespite the further escalation of the war in the Gaza Strip, Qatar continues to seek the release of more Hamas hostages. “The talks are ongoing, but have become more difficult due to the escalation of violence,” a Qatari government official said on Sunday.

A diplomat familiar with the course of the negotiations told the FAZ that the negotiations had made good progress until Friday evening. “But progress slowed dramatically over the weekend.” He went on to say that there had already been agreements on sensitive issues, but now both sides were stuck on technical issues.

According to the diplomat, the release of a larger group of hostages is being discussed, the exact number of which has not yet been determined. Hamas is demanding that Israel briefly stop the bombardment of the Gaza Strip so that the hostages can be handed over and humanitarian aid can be provided. The duration of this break has not yet been determined, said the diplomat familiar with the negotiations.