The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms today, Saturday, the repeated burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.
And the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement, that allowing repeated infringement of the Noble Qur’an under the pretext of freedom of expression fuels hatred and violence, threatens the values of peaceful coexistence, and reveals double standards, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).
The ministry stressed that this heinous incident is an act of incitement and a serious provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims in the world, especially in the holy month of Ramadan. It called on the Danish government to take the necessary measures against perpetrators of religious hate crimes.
She reiterated the State of Qatar’s total rejection of all forms of hate speech based on belief, race or religion, and the involvement of sanctities in political disputes, and warned that the campaigns of hatred against Islam and the discourse of Islamophobia witnessed a dangerous escalation.
In this context, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed its call to the international community to assume its responsibilities to reject hatred, discrimination, incitement and violence, and stressed the importance of upholding the principles of dialogue and mutual understanding.
According to media reports, recent months have witnessed several acts of burning copies of the Qur’an, or attempts to do so, by extremist figures or groups in Northern Europe.
Since then, the desecration of the Koran has sparked outrage and condemnation around the world, along with calls for an end to public speaking of anti-Islam protests.
