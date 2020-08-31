The UN labor body said on Sunday that Qatar’s new labor laws have effectively scrapped the country’s’ Kafala employment system. This law has been criticized for a long time. The International Labor Organization (ILO) said that migrant workers can now change jobs without the permission of their current employers before their contracts expire. There are an estimated 2 million migrant laborers in Qatar. Most of the laborers working in Qatar are from India, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Qatar has a total population of 2.8 million. That is, Qatar has more than 2.7 million foreign workers.

Also read: Manufacturing activities increased in China struggling export market

The ILO said that Qatar has fixed an amount of 1,000 Qatari riyals (Rs 20,110) as minimum wage for the workers. It will take about six months for these laws to take effect. The ILO stated that under the Minimum Wages Act, the employer will have to pay an allowance in the event of not providing accommodation and food facilities. Qatar is scheduled to host the Football World Cup in 2022 and before that it is considered a major labor reform.