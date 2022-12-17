Warships and palaces: business between Italy and Qatar

“It would be simplistic and crude to reduce Qatar’s advance in Italy to a few suitcases of banknotes”. Repubblica writes it today, which explains how the links between Doha and Rome, beyond the Qatar-gate investigation, are broad. “We must start from a geopolitical vision, from the projection of the small country in the world, decided last decade and launched in strategic nations such as France and Great Britain, then extended to Italy from 2012 onwards. A choice of state, to avoid isolation while Saudi Arabia and other Sunni nations broke off relations with Qatar, accused of destabilizing the region with support – political and financial – for Muslim radicalism and terrorism covered by enemies that rotate around the Shiite galaxy, Iran in the lead”.

According to La Repubblica, “the Italian direction on Qatar is mentored by Matteo Renzi, (…) proponent of the new friendship between the two countries, who experienced a magical moment in the years between his mandate. Managing to blow France in June 2016the contract to build Qatar’s military fleet from scratch. An instant war navy, with orders for around 6 billion euros (then more, for Leonardo) for the sale of seven units, a mini-aircraft carrier, four missile carrier frigatestwo patrol vessels, two other mini-submarines for raids, plus a lot of training for officers by the Navy”. But there are also buildings and other signs of Qatar’s presence in Italy.

Semper Repubblica also focuses on the growing but still unregulated role of lobbyists in Italy. “In Italy, in 2021 alone, pressure groups collected 43 million But the bills to regulate them continue to fall on deaf ears”, writes Repubblica who recalls how “the first attempt to regulate the sector dates back to 1954. The last fell with Draghi”.

