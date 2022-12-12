Eva Kaili, Greece freezes its assets

The Greek authorities have frozen all the assets of the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili. This was announced by the Greek authorities. The measure, explained the president of the Greek anti-money laundering authority, Haralambos Vourliotis, also concerns Eva Kaili’s family, and to be frozen are “bank accounts, safety deposit boxes, company shares and other financial assets”.

Who is Eva Kaili, from journalism to the Qatar scandal

Born in Thessaloniki 44 years ago, Kaili has a degree in architecture and from 2004 to 2007 she made herself known as one of the leading faces of the Mega Channel news, a popular Greek television channel, where she worked as a presenter. In Greece you also worked as a consultant for a media group and for the Pharmaceutical Industry Association.

Among the youngest Pasok deputies elected in 2007 in the Greek Parliament, in 2014 she arrived at the Eurochamber in Brussels, where she met her partner, the Italian Francesco Giorgi (former assistant to Antonio Panzeri, also among those arrested), with who has a daughter. In January you took the big leap, when you were elected Vice-President of the European Parliament.

Eva Kaili and the problems with Pasok

According to Pasok secretary Nikos Androulakis, who ousted Kaili from the party, the MEP’s troubles with her political family had already started some time before. “Ever since I denounced the wiretapping scandal in Greece last July, Kaili has said it was a common thing that has already happened to others,” Androulakis explained, stating that she had already told the MEP in September that she would not be re-nominated with Pasok. Androulakis was in fact the first politician to have revealed an attempt to hack his cell phone by unknown people with the Predator spyware. His denunciation was the fuse that set off the so-called ‘Greek watergate’ in the country. On that occasion Kaili had been interviewed by the broadcaster Mega and had stated that wiretaps similar to that of the secretary of her party had been denounced by MEPs from other countries, and she herself had defined herself as the victim of a similar attack, again by unknown, during a trip to the Arabian peninsula. A statement that was not appreciated by the leaders of her party, but according to Greek government spokesman Yannis Economou “Mrs Kaili has been a close political ally of Androulakis for many years: they have been working together since 2014, when they were both elected deputies to the European Parliament”.



