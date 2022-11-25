Doha (AFP)

The host Qatar national team lost hope of qualifying for the final price of the “World Cup 2022” in football, with the Netherlands and Ecuador tied 1-1, at Khalifa Stadium, in the second round of Group A competitions.

The “Al-Annabi” team received its second loss in a row, against Senegal 1-3, after the first opening against Ecuador, 0-2, so the Dutch and Ecuadorian teams raised their score to 4 points, compared to 3 points for Senegal, and “zero” for Qatar, which became the first host team to lose Hope After two matches in the group stage, the competition for the two qualifying cards from the group became between the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal.

The Netherlands plays with Qatar, and Senegal with Ecuador, in the third and last round of the group stage.

In the Qatar-Senegal match, the African champion advanced with goals from Bolay Dia (41) and Famara Diedio (48), before the “substitute” Muhammad Muntari narrowed the difference with a beautiful header, scoring the first goal for “Al-Annabi” in the World Cup “78”, but Bamba Dieng “ 84 » He destroyed the hopes of the Asian champion in her first participation in the global event.

Iran scored two goals, after the eighth minute of stoppage time, to clinch a stunning 2-0 victory over Wales, and the victory raised Iran’s balance to three points in the second group, against a point for Wales.