Some “sacks of banknotes”, writes the Belgian newspaper L’Echo, were allegedly found in the Brussels house of the vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili. Kaili was therefore arrested as part of the investigation for alleged corruption in flagrante delicto, which explains why parliamentary immunity was not triggered, which is lost in these cases.

Read also

Eva Kaili was expelled from Pasok on Friday. The group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, communicates the group, “has taken the decision to suspend the membership of MEP Eva Kaili from the S&D group with immediate effect, in response to ongoing investigations”.

SUSPENSION FROM THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT – In light of the ongoing judicial investigations by the Belgian authorities, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola “has decided to suspend with immediate effect all the powers, tasks and duties delegated to Eva Kaili in her capacity as Vice-President of the European Parliament”. This was reported by EU sources.

THE INVESTIGATION, THE STOPS AND THE ARRESTS – Yesterday four other people, including the former Italian MEP of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group Antonio Panzeri and the secretary general of the International Confederation of Trade Unions (Ituc) Luca Visentini, were detained as part of an investigation by the Belgian judiciary on a criminal organization “infiltrated the heart of the European Parliament and is suspected of interference in EU politics and of corruption by Qatar”. This was revealed by the newspapers ‘Le Soir’ and ‘Knack’, according to which on Friday morning “the federal judicial police carried out 14 searches in various municipalities in Brussels, in particular in Ixelles, Schaerbeek, Crainhem, Forest”.

The investigation, reports Le Soir, is being conducted by Michel Claise, a magistrate specializing in financial crimes, and has been going on for at least four months. The suspicion is that Qatar has paid sums of money and made “important” gifts to people who occupy “strategic positions” in the European Parliament. The prosecution does not explicitly mention the Gulf country, but multiple sources confirmed to Le Soir and Knack that it is the country currently hosting the soccer World Cup.

The wife and daughter of the former Italian MEP of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group, Antonio Panzeri, involved in an investigation by the Belgian judiciary for corruption by Qatar, were arrested yesterday by the carabinieri in the province of Bergamo on a warrant of arrest arrived from Belgium.