Friday, August 16, 2024, 2:52 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has called on Iranian leaders to weigh with extreme caution the damage that an attack on Israel would do to negotiations in Doha to free the hostages and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. Al-Thani called Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, to convey to him “the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.” He told him that both his government and the militia “have to carefully consider whether it is advisable, for you or for Hezbollah, to attack Israel right now when there are advances like this,” according to sources close to the negotiations.

Although the Islamist regime has not commented, the move does seem to have had an impact on the case of the Shiite militia operating from Lebanon. Hezbollah has reportedly agreed “not to launch its retaliation operation” for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh during the Qatar talks “because the party does not want to be held accountable for obstructing the talks or a possible agreement,” according to statements close to the militia’s leadership cited by ‘The Washington Post’.

The American, Qatari and Egyptian delegations began their second round of talks on Friday after a “promising” start, according to the White House. The three mediating countries are meeting with the Israeli negotiating team, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, and are trying to finalize an agreement based on the three-phase proposal launched at the end of May by US President Joe Biden. Hamas is not directly involved in this dialogue, although all the content is subsequently discussed with its representatives, who meet in a separate location.

Although the participants are confident that the talks are making “good progress,” no one can ignore the atmosphere of enormous instability that surrounds them. The attack by dozens of settlers on the West Bank village of Jit, in which a 23-year-old Palestinian was shot dead, has not gone down particularly well, nor has the inflexibility of the Israeli army, which for the second day in a row is forcing the evacuation of thousands of civilians from the Khan Jounis camp in Gaza. As if that were not enough, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, has communicated to his French and British counterparts that he expects their help to “attack Iran” if the Islamic Republic commits an aggression against his country. “If Iran attacks, we expect the US-led coalition to join Israel, not only to defend it but also to attack important targets in Iran,” said the foreign minister.