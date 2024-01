Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (center), Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar | Photo: EFEEPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

A new agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar and France, will allow the delivery of medicines and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages under the control of terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the Qatari government said on Tuesday. Friday (16).

The agreement is a breakthrough in negotiations between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, which has held around 130 Israeli hostages kidnapped since the October 2023 terrorist attack.

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Majed Bin Mohamed al Ansari, the medicines will leave Qatar this Wednesday (17), on two planes belonging to the country's Armed Forces, and will be taken to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, from where they will be transferred to Gaza. The aid will go to “the most affected and vulnerable areas of the Palestinian enclave”, as well as to Israeli hostages in need of medical treatment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already announced progress in talks with Hamas last Sunday (14), but without giving details about the operation. The agreement was reached after intense diplomatic negotiations, which included the participation of the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who visited the Middle East last week and met with regional leaders to discuss measures to prevent an escalation of violence and advance the liberation of civilians.

The terrorist group Hamas, in turn, relaxed its ultimatum of “a total ceasefire in Gaza” in exchange for the release of the hostages, something that Israel would only accept on a temporary basis, as it promised to continue its fight against terrorism.

Tuesday's agreement is the second of its kind since the end of November, when a truce allowed the release of 105 of the 250 hostages kidnapped by Hamas.