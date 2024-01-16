After weeks of negotiations mediated by Qatar and France, Israel and the Palestinian militia agreed to a new deal to benefit the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. The agreement contemplates the entry of medicine packages for around 45 hostages that Hamas has held under its control since October 7, in exchange, Tel Aviv will allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the “most vulnerable” areas of the enclave, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

A window of relief for civilians and hostages still held captive in Gaza.

Israel has relented in allowing the entry of more international humanitarian aid to the Palestinian civilian population, amid pressure from the families of Israeli hostages who express concern for the health of their held loved ones, some needing emergency medication due to conditions previous medical

According to what was agreed, specific medical packages for several months will be delivered to each of the 45 hostages who remain in Gaza.

Irena Tati, center left, and Lena Troufanov, center, both released by Hamas, hold photos of their grandson and son Alexander, respectively, still held by Hamas in Gaza, during a demonstration calling for the release of hostages in the Hostage Square of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Israel, Saturday, December 2, 2023. AP – Ariel Schalit

Through an official statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry office reported on the agreement, detailing that humanitarian aid would reach the Palestinians in “the most affected and vulnerable areas,” although the exact amounts of aid that would cross were not revealed. the borders of the enclave.

“The agreement involves the delivery of medicines along with other humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for the delivery of necessary medicines for Israeli captives in Gaza,” said the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al-Ansari.

The most recent humanitarian agreement of the conflict

Although France assures that none of its three citizens held captive by Hamas forces needed urgent medical help, Paris had an important participation in the negotiations of the agreement, being the main supplier of the medicines necessary to treat the hostages who need these supplies.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the agreement, adding that the arrival of the medicines is scheduled for the next few hours.

Qatar detailed that the medical packages will be taken by two planes of its Air Force to the El Arish airport, in Egypt, and then transported to the Rafah crossing and enter Gaza.

The necessary medicines for the hostages were purchased in France, based on a list of needs provided by the Israeli side.

The head of the crisis center of the French Foreign Ministry, Philippe Lalliot, mentioned that the International Committee of the Red Cross will be the entity in charge of organizing the delivery of medicines and humanitarian aid on the ground.

With Reuters and local media