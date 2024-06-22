Qatar and Spain called for an immediate, permanent and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, allowing the unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid throughout the Strip and the release of hostages.

The two countries, in a joint statement issued today, Saturday, on the occasion of the first strategic dialogue held yesterday in the Spanish capital, Madrid, also called on all parties to ensure that the necessary measures are taken to implement the ruling of the International Court of Justice issued on May 24, 2024 regarding Rafah.

The two countries affirmed that achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the region depends on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. In this regard, they renewed their commitment to achieving a just and equitable peace, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and achieving mutual security with Israel. They agreed that peace does not It can now be achieved only through negotiations between the parties with international support and through the implementation of the two-state solution.

According to the statement reported by the official Qatar News Agency, Qatar welcomed Spain’s efforts to end the war on Gaza and initiate a permanent and just peace process in order to implement the two-state solution, including Spain’s proposal to hold an international peace conference in the Middle East with the participation of both parties, as both Qatar and Spain hope This will lead to intensified international efforts to support the two-state solution and return to the negotiation process.

The two countries stressed the importance of giving priority to de-escalation efforts in order to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which will lead to reducing tensions on other volatile regional fronts.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, praised the Spanish government’s recent decision to officially recognize the State of Palestine and its continued efforts to encourage other countries to move in this direction and move forward in implementing the two-state solution.

In turn, José Manuel Albarez Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, praised Qatar’s efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire through mediation in response to the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza, and Doha’s efforts to resume the exchange of detainees and prisoners.