This January 9, the emirate and the Saudi kingdom reopened their land borders and also announced that from this Monday, January 11, they will resume flights between the two countries. The announcements come after Qatar and five other Gulf Cooperation Council countries signed a historic agreement on Tuesday, resuming diplomatic relations and ending three and a half years of disputes.

For the first time in more than three years, some Qataris arrived this Saturday at the Abu Samrah border, 120 kilometers south of Doha, to cross into Saudi territory; a smaller number of vehicles made the journey from Saudi Arabia to Qatar, where strict measures have been imposed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Many Qataris have relatives in Saudi Arabia (…)” I am very happy that the border is open again, “said Jaber al-Marri, a citizen of Qatar, as he approached a checkpoint in his car, holding in his hands a negative test result for Covid-19.

A vehicle at the Abu Samrah border post, crosses into Saudi Arabia, after the reopening of borders between the two countries, amid the agreement to resume relations between Qatar and four other Gulf countries. © AFP / Karim Jaafar

Qatar has announced strict control measures for the pandemic for those arriving from the Saudi side. Doha will require travelers to test negative for the virus, undergo a new test at the border, and self-quarantine at a government-approved hotel for a week. But that has not been an impediment for several people to try to cross the border to see their families.

“I will meet my family and everyone is happy that we can go to Mecca and Medina”, the Qatari Hamad al-Marri, who also crossed the border into Saudi Arabia and will have to submit to the requirements of his country upon his return.

“It is a great joy, I bought this new car, a Land Cruiser, to go to celebrate with my relatives in Saudi Arabia, and I got tested for coronavirus and I am waiting for them to let us cross at any moment,” he said before to reopen the border Zaid Muhammad al-Marri, a 23-year-old Qatari whose mother is Saudi.

The reopening of the land border between these two nations occurred after a reconciliation summit was held on January 5, in which Saudi Arabia and four other of its allied countries in the region (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain , Kuwait, and Oman) will sign a resumption of relations agreement with Qatar.

In June 2017, these countries and Egypt cut ties with Doha, imposed trade sanctions and a travel veto, accusing it of being close to Iran and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist and political organization, considered a terrorist by Egypt, the Persian Gulf countries and Russia. The emirate always rejected the accusations.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia to reopen flights from Monday, January 11

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines announced that they will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday, amid the reopening of airspace as well..

Qatar Airways reported through its Twitter account this Saturday that it will also restore flights to Jeddah starting on the 14th of the same month and bound for Dammam, on the 16th.

He ensured that the trips were carried out with wide-body aircraft including the Boeing 777-300, Boeing 787-8 and Airbus A350.

We also look forward to resuming a strong relationship with our trade and cargo partners in KSA, as well as the major airports in the country. pic.twitter.com/tMGbEt6CmP – Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 9, 2021

“We also look forward to resuming a strong relationship with our commercial and cargo partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as with the country’s main airports,” the airline added.

The reopening of maritime borders is also part of the agreement and with these steps it is expected to leave behind three and a half years of gap, after the mediation of Kuwait.

