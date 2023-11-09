Home page politics

Germany is undergoing a review of its human rights situation. The federal government admits problems – and gets advice on what should be improved.

Geneva – What are human rights like in Germany? The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva examined this question during its regular review. The result of the hearing was clear: the German delegation had to endure a lot of criticism.

Especially that one War in Israel played a big role in this. Dozens of Muslim-dominated states particularly criticized the partial restrictions on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany. Qatar, Iran, Syria and other Islamic and Arab countries said in their statements that this would restrict the right to freedom of assembly. Germany must allow these rallies to take place unhindered.

Criticism of Germany’s handling of pro-Palestine demonstrations

A representative of the Palestinian territories also criticized arms deliveries to Israel, which she said were used to commit war crimes. From Turkey’s perspective, attacks against Muslims in Germany are not sufficiently prosecuted. Iran and several other countries criticized discrimination against Muslim women wearing headscarves.

Meanwhile, German human rights activists criticized the decisions of the migration summit. Franziska Vilmar from Amnesty International said that instead of talking about how people can be deported or kept out of Germany, more should be done for integration. The debate about how to accept refugees has turned into a debate about money and restricting people’s rights, said the director of the German Institute for Human Rights, Beate Rudolf. She was referring to the recent agreement between the federal and state governments to cut benefits for asylum seekers. “This is unacceptable,” she said.

Federal government admits problems with human rights

The German delegation defended the German stance in the Middle East war. Hamas’ attacks on Israel were barbaric, said the Federal Government’s Human Rights Commissioner, Luise Amtberg (Greens). Israel has a right to self-defense. Amtberg strongly condemned anti-Jewish attacks in the Federal Republic. At the same time, Amtberg acknowledged problems with the protection of human rights. Germany must continue to fight against racism, anti-Semitism, antigypsyism and other forms of exclusion and discrimination, said Amtberg.

Within the framework of the UN Human Rights Council, the Federal Government must regularly answer questions about the human rights situation in Germany. Such exams take place every four to five years for each country. More than 100 countries registered contributions. (cs/dpa)