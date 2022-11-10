Home page World

Of: Katja Thorwarth

Split

The World Cup ambassador and ex-soccer player Khalid Salman caused outrage shortly before the World Cup in Qatar with statements about homosexuality.

Update from Tuesday, November 8th, 3:10 p.m.: The freedom of the LGBTQI+ community is one of the big issues ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The statements by the Qatari World Cup ambassador and ex-soccer player Khalid Salman, who described homosexuality as “mental harm” (see the first report), are causing a stir. The federal government’s queer commissioner has now called for a partial boycott of the World Cup. “We can all take care of that: don’t look, don’t drive there, don’t buy any merchandise,” said Sven Lehmann at the ZDF. The World Cup must not be a success for either Qatar or FIFA. If the German internationals criticized the human rights situation on the ground, they needed the support of the DFB. In addition, major sporting events should no longer be awarded to countries “that trample on human rights in this way,” said Lehmann.

Khalid Salman talks about homosexuality, ZDF reporter Jochen Breyer is shocked. (Screenshot) © Screenshot ZDF media library

World Cup 2022: Qatar ambassador describes being gay as “mental damage”

First report from Tuesday, November 8th: Mainz/Doha – Tue World Cup 2022 in Qatar has come under criticism since the country was announced as the venue. Human rights organizations are sounding the alarm, on the one hand because of the treatment of migrant workers, on the other hand because of the lack of women’s rights and a ban on homosexuality. The latter can even be punished with the death penalty.

Criticism from Western countries and in particular from German politics has only recently been met with sharp criticism. The emirate’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, related statements as “double standards” and described as “very arrogant and very racist”. The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar is “a blessing. We’re very proud of it and we’re very confident that this World Cup will be one of the best you’ve seen,” said Al Thani.

World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Official Ambassador Khalid Salman describes being gay as “mental damage”

Twelve days before the World Cup, the official ambassador, Khalid Salman, is likely to resonate with all of the critics with his statements ZDF– Interview confirmed. Ex-national player Khalid Salman said for the documentary “Geheimsache Qatar” that “many ‘things’ would come into the country” during the World Cup, and he also wanted to “talk about gays”: “The most important thing is that everyone will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules,” said the 60-year-old.

Above all, he has problems when children see gays, Salman added. Because they would then learn something that is not good. In his eyes, being gay is “haram”, i.e. forbidden. But that’s not all: “It’s mental damage,” he added in front of the camera. The spokesman for the World Cup Organizing Committee who ZDF-Team accompanied and controlled during the shooting, according to the broadcaster, the interview ended at this point.

World Cup in Qatar 2022: Emirate wanted to draw a cosmopolitan image of itself

In the run-up to the World Cup starting on November 20th the desert state had triedto paint a different, cosmopolitan picture of Qatar. Officially, fans from the LGBTQ scene are also welcome. “Anyone who is still seriously surprised by the statements made by the World Cup ambassador from Qatar has not watched, read or otherwise consumed any media for at least three years,” writes a user on Twitter.

The documentary “Geheimsache Qatar” will be shown on Tuesday (November 8th) from 8:15 p.m ZDF aired. (ktho with dpa/SID)