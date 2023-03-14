Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority revealed today that, starting from November 1, 2023, Qatar Airways will operate daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, which represents a strategic step in the authority’s endeavors to enhance the emirate’s connection with the world.

The announcement, which enhances direct international travel options to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, comes in light of the preparations of stakeholders in the aviation sector in the Arab world to meet in Ras Al Khaimah to attend the Arab Aviation Summit at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Convention Center. There is no doubt that the daily flights will allow travelers eager to explore the emirate more options and flexibility in bookings, taking advantage of Qatar Airways’ extensive network that includes more than 150 destinations covering Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

On this occasion, Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “Ras Al Khaimah continues to consolidate its position as a major hub for the travel and aviation sectors, driven by the success of its inspiring tourism strategy, which continues to reap growth and prosperity. There is no doubt that our recent partnership with Qatar Airways brings us closer to achieving our ambitious goals and enhancing our operational processes, and we look forward to this step as a foundation for a solid and fruitful partnership for both parties.”

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Our partnership with Qatar Airways and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is an important step in driving the continuous growth of Ras Al Khaimah as a future tourism destination. There is no doubt that the partnership with one of the world’s leading airlines will enhance the overall competitiveness.” We look forward to working together to drive the sustainable growth of the sector, in order to achieve our ambition to attract about 3 million visitors annually to Ras Al Khaimah by 2030, and to increase the rate of contribution of the tourism sector to its gross domestic product.”

Stanley Slav, Chief Commercial Officer at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “This partnership with Qatar Airways reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a fast-growing destination on the aviation sector map, as it allows us to open new connecting channels to serve and keep pace with the increasing growth rates achieved by each This partnership has another dimension that serves our tireless efforts at Ras Al Khaimah Airport to provide more comfortable and convenient options for passengers arriving from many of our main destinations.”

Through a short flight from the Qatar Airways operations center at Hamad International Airport, located in the Qatari capital, Doha, travelers will enjoy direct entry to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and its charming destinations. The emirate was ranked among the best places in the world for the year 2022, according to the classification issued by the American “Time” magazine, and among the list of the best destinations to visit in 2023, according to the “CNN Travel” website. This is primarily due to its unique topography and geographical diversity. In addition, the emirate provides its visitors with a huge amount of authentic, diverse and inspiring experiences that are in line with the aspirations of travelers of all kinds, from exciting adventures in the bosom of nature to family destinations, recreational facilities and luxury accommodation.