Qatar Airways obtained a net profit of 4,400 million Qatari riyals (1,113 million euros) during the fiscal year 2022/23 (ended on March 30, 2023), 21% less than the previous year due to several extraordinary ones that have not specified signature. Total revenues grew 45% to 76.3 billion riyals (19.33 billion euros), after transporting 31.7 million passengers, 71% more thanks to the FIFA World Cup that was held in the emirate and from which Qatar Airways was official airline.

Revenue per passenger increased 100% thanks to a 31% increase in capacity, driven by 9% higher profits and an 80% load factor—both the highest in the airline’s history—representing a sustainable increase in market share, according to the statement.

The airline tripled the gross operating profit (Ebitda) to 17,725 million riyals, thanks to optimized, agile and targeted operations in all business areas. “These positive results reflect the expansion of Qatar Airways’ passenger and cargo networks, and respond to a commitment to further customer and industry loyalty, as well as the excellence of the group’s products, combined with a strong control of the costs”, the group highlighted.

On the other hand, Qatar Executive (QE), the private jet charter services division of Qatar Airways, has also experienced significant year-on-year growth. This has been reflected in a “huge” increase in revenue from commercial sales and total flight hours, in the growth of the fleet, in the improvements introduced to provide better service to passengers, according to the airline.

